Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Benton Sports Complex

Summer recreation programs at the town of Benton are growing by leaps and bounds, and the Bossier Parish Police Jury agreed Wednesday to lend a helping hand to the town in one area to help accommodate that growth.



Police jurors voted unanimously to enter into a cooperative endeavor agreement with Benton and provide roughly 300 cubic yards of asphalt millings to be used to construct an additional parking lot at the Benton Sports Complex.



While the police jury will provide the millings, the town will be responsible for loading and hauling the millings, plus the costs of jury crews and equipment to spread the material.



At an earlier meeting where he requested police jury assistance, Benton Mayor Shelly Horton told jury members “…the good news is our recreation program is growing, the bad news is our recreation program is growing very fast.”



Horton said attendance at activities at the sports complex has already outgrown available parking space. Property owned by the town will be utilized for the new parking area.



In other action at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:



• Scheduled a public hearing on April 19 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of River Square subdivision, being a resubdivision of portions of Lots 16, 17, 24, and 25, Shady Grove Plantation, in Section 29, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish; located off Benton Road.

• Approved a joint cooperative endeavor agreement regarding the care, housing, and humane handling of stray animals, and authorize the execution of documents; subject to review and approval by the Parish Attorney.

• Approved the use of recreation department funds to place a handicap access Port O’ Let near the southern end of the Arthur Ray Teague Parkway walking/biking path.