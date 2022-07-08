Bossier parish police jury discuss construction

Staff Report

Construction on the final link connecting I-220 north to Crouch Rd. could begin within 30 days after the Bossier Parish Police Jury voted Wednesday to accept a bid for phase two of the north/south corridor beginning at the Flat River bridge on Swan Lake Rd.



Construction on the northern section, which came in at a bid of $20.8 million, is expected to take about two years to complete. Specialty Trackhoe submitted the low bid for the project.



Once the project is completed, motorists will be able to connect with LA Hwy. 162 via Crouch Rd. Parish engineers have said the roadway will help alleviate heavy traffic on both LA Hwy. 3 (Benton Rd.) and Airline Dr. Traffic is already travelling on the corridor’s southern section which covers from I-220 to the Flat River bridge.



“I’ve watched this process go through on this road since I’ve been here and the staff has really worked hard, everybody has worked hard to make this happen,” said Dist. 3 jury member Philip Rodgers. “It’s exciting to see it finally get passed.” Part of the new roadway runs through Rodgers’ district.



Jurors also voted Wednesday to accept bids on other improvement projects, including $3.3 million for the expansion of the wastewater collection system for the Hwy. 80 East sewer system Wicker Construction was declared low bidder.



Also, Earnest Contracting was awarded a $400,000 contract for improvements and repair on Coleman Rd. and Dalrymple Rd. Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said work on the roads is another example of the police jury teaming with energy companies to make necessary repairs.



In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

