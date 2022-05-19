Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Jimmie Davis bridge

Staff Report
Bossier Parish agreed Wednesday to join three other local public bodies to help keep the
old Jimmie Davis bridge clean once the structure becomes a linear park with the
construction of a new bridge over the Red River.
Police Jury members voted unanimously to approve a Memorandum of Understanding
(MOU) between the Caddo Parish Commission, City of Shreveport and City of Bossier
City to provide the necessary cleaning maintenance services.
Included in the MOU are the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana Dept. of Transportation and
Development and the Louisiana Dept. of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. Lt. Gov. Billy
Nungesser has told the local entities the state is willing to accept the old bridge into
Louisiana’s park system.
Parish Administrator Butch Ford told jurors the MOU would mean all entities agree to
help pick up trash and to keep the linear park clean. Once the bridge is declared a linear
park, pedestrians and bicycles would be allowed access.
“With this agreement, all of us would be responsible to provide adequate trash receptacles
and liners, to replace these on a weekly basis, the sweeping of debris and any other
maintenance required to keep it clean,” Ford said. He also said each local governing body
would take on the duties over three-month periods.
“The whole gist of this is we get a new four-lane Jimmy Davis bridge if they (the state)
make this a linear park,” Ford explained.
Jury President Tom Salzer said the idea of presenting an MOU rather than forming an
Economic Development Commission with the partners boiled down to money and
responsibility.
“An EDC would require all entities to put up money and incur administrative costs,” he
said. “This (MOU) shows them we’re willing to take on some responsibility but not take on
financial or liability issues.”
Also at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
• Awarded bid for Project No. 2021-127, Eastwood drainage improvements, in accordance
with bids received May 10.
• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-106, Glendale Lane street improvements, Phase IV, in
accordance with bids received May 10.
• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-112, White Oak ditch sanitary sewer, in accordance
with bids received May 10.