Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Jimmie Davis bridge

Staff Report

Bossier Parish agreed Wednesday to join three other local public bodies to help keep the

old Jimmie Davis bridge clean once the structure becomes a linear park with the

construction of a new bridge over the Red River.



Police Jury members voted unanimously to approve a Memorandum of Understanding

(MOU) between the Caddo Parish Commission, City of Shreveport and City of Bossier

City to provide the necessary cleaning maintenance services.



Included in the MOU are the State of Louisiana, the Louisiana Dept. of Transportation and

Development and the Louisiana Dept. of Culture, Recreation and Tourism. Lt. Gov. Billy

Nungesser has told the local entities the state is willing to accept the old bridge into

Louisiana’s park system.



Parish Administrator Butch Ford told jurors the MOU would mean all entities agree to

help pick up trash and to keep the linear park clean. Once the bridge is declared a linear

park, pedestrians and bicycles would be allowed access.



“With this agreement, all of us would be responsible to provide adequate trash receptacles

and liners, to replace these on a weekly basis, the sweeping of debris and any other

maintenance required to keep it clean,” Ford said. He also said each local governing body

would take on the duties over three-month periods.



“The whole gist of this is we get a new four-lane Jimmy Davis bridge if they (the state)

make this a linear park,” Ford explained.



Jury President Tom Salzer said the idea of presenting an MOU rather than forming an

Economic Development Commission with the partners boiled down to money and

responsibility.



“An EDC would require all entities to put up money and incur administrative costs,” he

said. “This (MOU) shows them we’re willing to take on some responsibility but not take on

financial or liability issues.”



Also at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:



• Awarded bid for Project No. 2021-127, Eastwood drainage improvements, in accordance

with bids received May 10.

• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-106, Glendale Lane street improvements, Phase IV, in

accordance with bids received May 10.

• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-112, White Oak ditch sanitary sewer, in accordance

with bids received May 10.