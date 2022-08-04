Bossier Parish Police Jury discusses new sawmill in Plain Dealing

Approval of three cooperative endeavor agreements between the state Department

of the Treasury, the state of Louisiana and the Bossier Parish Police Jury will mean

$400,000 in appropriations for the parish, including one which will provide sewer

and water lines to serve a new sawmill in Plain Dealing.



Parish police jurors voted to move ahead with the agreements Wednesday.

Jury members were told $300,000 will be dedicated for services to the Teal Jones

Group sawmill, a planned $110 million project located on LA Hwy. 3 just south of

Plain Dealing. Officials say the new facility will support 125 new direct jobs with

annual salaries averaging $47,000, plus benefits.



Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will also support at least

369 indirect jobs, for a total of 494 prospective new jobs in the northwest region of

the state. The production facility would generate up to 120 construction jobs at

peak construction.



Groundbreaking ceremonies for the lumber plant were held July 11.



Other funds approved through the agreements will be dedicated to one existing

parish park and another that is on the drawing board. South Bossier Park will be

receiving $75,000 for improvements that include four new soccer/football fields.



South Bossier Park, located off Caplis Sligo Rd., is becoming one of the most

popular recreational facilities in the police jury’s system.



A future park at Kinston Rd., complete with walking trail, will be receiving

$25,000 through the agreements.

In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

• Approved request from Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office for a Quietus on the

2021 tax roll.



• Granted a three-week extension before enforcing condemnation order on

property located on John Wilson Dr.



• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-117, wall demolition and fencing project at

Central Library, in accordance with bids received July 22, 2022, and authorize the

Parish Administrator, Parish President, and/or Director of Libraries to execute any

and all documents.

• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-119, demolition of three (3) residential

properties, in accordance with bids received July 29, 2022.