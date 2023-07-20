Bossier parish police jury discuss road projects

Contractors for Bossier Parish will soon be completing the final project that will

put the finishing touch on repairing and reconstructing nearly 50 asphalt roads

damaged during historic flooding in 2015 and 2016.



Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday that

Caplis Sligo Rd., the final of the parish’s FEMA-funded 13 task orders, would soon

be finished. Roughly $32 million was awarded Bossier Parish from Federal

Emergency Management Agency funds for the projects.



“We’re doing our best to keep the projects under $30 million,” Hudson told jury

members during his semi-monthly report. “It looks like we’ll come in somewhere

around $29 million.”



Bossier Parish received the FEMA funds for flood-related road repairs following a

series of appeals. Police Jury members agreed in 2019 to proceed with arbitration

with the federal Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, and won its case before a

judicial panel in Washington, D.C.



In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members: