Bossier parish police jury discuss road projects

Contractors for Bossier Parish will soon be completing the final project that will
put the finishing touch on repairing and reconstructing nearly 50 asphalt roads
damaged during historic flooding in 2015 and 2016.
Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told parish police jury members Wednesday that
Caplis Sligo Rd., the final of the parish’s FEMA-funded 13 task orders, would soon
be finished. Roughly $32 million was awarded Bossier Parish from Federal
Emergency Management Agency funds for the projects.
“We’re doing our best to keep the projects under $30 million,” Hudson told jury
members during his semi-monthly report. “It looks like we’ll come in somewhere
around $29 million.”
Bossier Parish received the FEMA funds for flood-related road repairs following a
series of appeals. Police Jury members agreed in 2019 to proceed with arbitration
with the federal Civilian Board of Contract Appeals, and won its case before a
judicial panel in Washington, D.C.
In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:
- Heard Ginger Adam Corley report on the 2023 Legislative Session.
- Appointed Rodney Madden to the Cypress–Black Bayou Recreation and Water
Conservation District Board of Commissioners for a five-year term, term to expire
July 31, 2028.
- Awarded bid for Project No. 2023-117, Old Brownlee Road sidewalk extension,
in accordance with bids received July 11, 2023.
- Rejected bid received July 13, 2023, for Project No. 2022-111, Parish Camp boat
launch improvements and agreed to re-bid project.