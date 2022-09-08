Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss Salvinia

Bossier Parish will team up with the state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries to replace a critical piece of equipment designed to help keep the boat launch at Parish Camp on Lake Bistineau free from aquatic vegetation that has been a lake-wide problem.



Parish Police Jury members agreed Wednesday to spend up to $10,000 as half of the expense of replacing a boom designed to prevent Salvinia from spreading into the channel leading from the launch to the lake’s open water. Parish Camp’s facility is one of only a few launches on Lake Bistineau that can accommodate boats during periods of low water.



“The boom has been in place at Parish Camp for some years now and it’s in pretty bad shape. It’s time to get a new one placed there and Wildlife and Fisheries has asked if we’d help,” Director of Parks and Recreation Warren Saucier told jury members during a recreation committee meeting Wednesday.



Saucier said LDWF will handle the removal of the old boom and installation of the new. Support poles for the boom, which were paid for and installed by the police jury, are still in good shape, he said.

Replacing the preventative equipment will enhance the camp which is scheduled for a major facelift over the next year. Bossier Parish has received a $700,000 federal grant that will fund improvements to include increasing camping areas, enlarging the existing boat launch and adding additional parking.



During Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members also:



Scheduled a two-week public hearing on September 21 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Willow Creek at Benton subdivision, Unit No. 2A, being a resubdivision of Lots 19, 20, and 2000, Willow Creek at Benton subdivision, located in Section 24, Township 20 North, Range 14 West, Bossier Parish; located off Old Plain Dealing Road.



• Scheduled a public hearing on October 5 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Faith Ridge subdivision, located in Section 25, Township 20 North, Range 12 West, Bossier Parish; located near Linton Bellevue Road.



• Adopted an ordinance placing a moratorium on solar farms in Bossier Parish.