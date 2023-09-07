Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss upcoming project at local park

One of Bossier Parish’s least publicized but increasingly more popular parks will be

receiving a major facelift following action by the parish police jury Wednesday during its

regular session.



Jury members awarded a $1.571 million bid for improvements at Parish Camp that will

include upgrades to the existing boat launch, one of the only launch sites on southern Lake

Bistineau that remains open during low water. Fifty percent of the funding for the project

comes from federal grants obtained by the police jury recreation department, headed by

Director Warren Saucier.



Plans also call for clearing a portion of 12 acres on the east side of the existing park

property that was purchased in 2020. A parking area and RV facilities are scheduled in the

future for much of that area.



Bossier Parish Police Jury workers have already completed an extension of nearly 110 feet

for a pier along the western lake front of the park in order to accommodate docking more

fishing and pleasure boats. A restroom complex, complete with a shower facility, has also

been constructed at the camp.



A larger, wider launch ramp capable of handling more than one boat or large party barges

is part of the construction plans.



During Wednesday’s meeting, Saucier said a pre-construction meeting has been scheduled

and work on the project could begin as early as 30 days from now. Unfortunately, the park

will be closed while the project is underway. A completion date has not been established.



Jury member Bob Brotherton said it is unfortunate that the park and its boat launch site has

to close during construction. Brotherton said the site is popular with hunters during duck

season since it’s one of the only launches on the southern end of Lake Bistineau.



But, he noted, a temporary inconvenience is not a bad price to pay for progress in the

police jury’s park and recreation system.



