Bossier Parish Police Jury discuss upcoming project at local park

One of Bossier Parish’s least publicized but increasingly more popular parks will be
receiving a major facelift following action by the parish police jury Wednesday during its
regular session.
Jury members awarded a $1.571 million bid for improvements at Parish Camp that will
include upgrades to the existing boat launch, one of the only launch sites on southern Lake
Bistineau that remains open during low water. Fifty percent of the funding for the project
comes from federal grants obtained by the police jury recreation department, headed by
Director Warren Saucier.
Plans also call for clearing a portion of 12 acres on the east side of the existing park
property that was purchased in 2020. A parking area and RV facilities are scheduled in the
future for much of that area.
Bossier Parish Police Jury workers have already completed an extension of nearly 110 feet
for a pier along the western lake front of the park in order to accommodate docking more
fishing and pleasure boats. A restroom complex, complete with a shower facility, has also
been constructed at the camp.
A larger, wider launch ramp capable of handling more than one boat or large party barges
is part of the construction plans.
During Wednesday’s meeting, Saucier said a pre-construction meeting has been scheduled
and work on the project could begin as early as 30 days from now. Unfortunately, the park
will be closed while the project is underway. A completion date has not been established.
Jury member Bob Brotherton said it is unfortunate that the park and its boat launch site has
to close during construction. Brotherton said the site is popular with hunters during duck
season since it’s one of the only launches on the southern end of Lake Bistineau.
But, he noted, a temporary inconvenience is not a bad price to pay for progress in the
police jury’s park and recreation system.
Police Jury members also:
- Heard report from Stacy Brown, Shreveport–Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau.
- Authorized advertising of bids for mowing and baling hay three times per year on
property described as Lot 1, less commerce Industrial Park #1A, Commerce Industrial
Park Unit #1, Tax Assessment No. 170470; bids to be received September 20, 2023.
- Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-111, Parish Camp boat launch improvements, in
accordance with bids received August 24, 2023.