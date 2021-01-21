Bossier Parish Police Jury Has a New President

Jerome Darby and Tom Salzer were elected to lead the Bossier Parish Police Jury in 2021 during Wednesday’s first Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting of the new year.

Darby, who serves District 10 on the police jury, was named President. Salzer, who serves District 11 on the police jury, was named Vice President.

After outgoing president Jimmy Cochran presented the gavel to Darby following Wednesday’s vote, Darby presented Cochran with an outgoing President’s plaque.

“The only thing I would like to say, which I have said several times. If it wasn’t for the staff that we have, us jury members wouldn’t have the respect and stuff that we get from the citizens. Our staff is always taking our backs, helping us so much. And I want all of this to be a part of them. Thank y’all so much for letting me have this opportunity,” said Cochran.

The jury also approved:

—Reducing the speed limit on approximately 0.37 miles of Old Brownlee Road, from north of Wemple Road to Vanceville Road, from 40 miles per hour to 30 miles per hour.

—The application of Faith Land Company to the Haughton Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment to allow for further subdividing of the vacant land adjacent to Faith Plantation Subdivision.

—The application of David R.Cook and Somsri S.Cook, Daiquiri Palace, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a Conditional Use Approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a proposed daiquiri shop located at 1911 Highway 80 East, Bossier Parish, LA.