Bossier Parish Police Jury has appointed a new parish administrator

District 11 police jury member Tom Salzer will service as president of the public body for 2022 after his election to the post Wednesday. Salzer was first appointed to the jury in 2016 to fill the seat of the late Wayne Hammack. He was elected to complete the unexpired term and reelected to a full term.

Salzer said he hopes to continue the tradition of strong leadership the police jury enjoyed during the term of his predecessor, Jerome Darby.

“Mr. Darby is an excellent leader and he proved his skills during his year as president,” Salzer said. “I hope I can step into the president’s position and keep everything moving in a positive direction. We have a great team and I’m looking forward to this year.”

Doug Rimmer, who represents District 8, was selected vice president for the new year. He is an 11-year police jury member and has previously served the public body as president and vice-president.

Darby, who has served on the police jury for 38 years, said he was grateful for the hard work of the jury’s staff and the cooperation and support of his constituents.

“It’s been a very good year despite all the difficulties we’ve faced,” he said. “I want to give my gratitude and thanks especially to my colleagues, because I serve at their pleasure. It’s been a privilege. And, I want to give credit to the staff because it’s the staff that makes this jury run.”

In addition to naming officers for the new year, police jury members appointed a new parish administrator for the first time in 20-plus years. Butch Ford, who has served as Bossier Parish engineer since 2003, was named to the post for a customary one-year term. He replaces Bill Altimus who retired at the end of 2021.

“Thank you for the vote of confidence, and I’m looking forward to the new role,” Ford told jury members following his appointment. “I worked down the hall from Mr. Altimus for 17 years and didn’t realize all the things he had to do. It will be a challenge but I’m looking forward to it.”

Other appointments approved Wednesday by the jury included Rachel Hauser for another two-year term as parish secretary and Stacy Fernandez to a two-year term as parish treasurer.

Also during Wednesday’s lengthy first meeting of the new year, jury members:

• Authorized the advertising for bids for Rocky Mount booster station aerator modifications, to refurbish the existing aerator tower at the Rocky Mount booster station, for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier, FY 2020-2021 Louisiana Government Assistant Program, LGAP File No. 2021-BSR-0001, bid date to be determined.

• Authorized the advertising for bids for Dogwood booster station telemetry, to install new telemetry system between the booster station well No. 3 and well No. 4, for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier, FY 2020-2021 Community Water Enrichment Fund, CWEF File No. 2021-CWEF-BSR-0001, bid date to be determined.

• Authorized the advertising for bids for reconstruction or rehabilitating sewer mains in Merrywoods subdivision, Project No. 2022-105, for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier, bid date to be determined.