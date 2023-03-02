Bossier Parish Police Jury hears an update regarding the new Bossier Parish central library

Bossier Parish Police Jury hears an update regarding the new Bossier Parish...

Bossier Parish Police Jury members heard Wednesday that delays in construction of the new Bossier Parish central library due to adverse weather conditions and delivery of materials have pushed the anticipated completion date to July.

Mark Prevot of Prevot Design Services told the jury that despite the delays, the project “…overall is in good health.”

Supply difficulties include roofing materials and supplies for work on the building’s interior. Supply problems were the primary cause for the issues facing the contractor, Prevot said.

Prevot presented the jury with change orders requesting additional days due to the problems, and pointed out the project is under its projected budget. Originally, construction costs were anticipated to be just over $10 million, but costs are estimated to run $9.267 million.

Jury members also learned the parish is entering the final phase of asphalt road repairs and construction funded by money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said work on Smith Rd. has begun and bids will soon be let on remaining roads that were damaged by historic floods in 2015 and 2016 FEMA funds of more than $30 million have been dedicated to repairing and reconstructing parish asphalt roads.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

• Agreed to change the name of Town Lake Boulevard to Innovation Drive as an

extension of the existing Innovation Drive, located in Section 11, Township 18

North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish.

• Tabled the application of Tristan Larson, The Larson Group, to the Bossier City-

Parish MPC, for a Conditional Use Approval for a personal storage/warehouse

facility to be located at 4900 Benton Road, Bossier City.

• Scheduled a public hearing on April 5 to consider the application of Michael

Kelsch, Raley and Associates, Inc., for a Conditional Use Approval for an

apartment complex, The Ascent on 80, located at 4570 Highway 80, Haughton;

south side of Highway 80, southwest of Wafer Road.