Bossier Parish Police Jury hears from Parish engineers

Engineers and highway department officials will be traveling Bossier Parish roadways in the very near future to get a first-hand look at infrastructure needs in preparation for the 2022 road program.



Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson told police jury members Wednesday that the tour would be conducted on a district by district basis.



“We do this inspection each year about the time our current year is winding down,” Hudson explained. “We would encourage each of you to let us know of concerns you may have in your district.”



Hudson said the current year’s road program has been completed, but noted one project remains active.



“Our contractors are still working on the Linton Rd. bridge over Flat River and they’re continuing to make progress since we’ve had pretty good weather,” he said. “They are on schedule.”



Hudson also told jury members that a new sandbagging machine, costing $100,000, has arrived and is being installed at the parish highway department. Funds for the machine were provided by the Port of Shreveport-Bossier, he said.



“This unit is going to be a stationary unit, and we’re equipping it with a generator system so we can continue to operate if we lose power during an emergency,” he said.



During Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members also:



Adopted the 2022 Bossier Parish Police Jury budget.



Agreed to change the speed limit on Myers Road from 25 miles per hour to 10 miles per hour.

