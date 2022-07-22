Bossier Parish Police Jury hears update on Keep Bossier Beautiful activities

During Monday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, jurors heard an update on the progress being made around Bossier Parish by Keep Bossier Beautiful in relation to litter cleanup and beautification.

Keep Bossier Beautiful Executive Director Lynn Bryan updated the Bossier Parish Police Jury

as follows:

“Since 2019 (when we had about 50 or 60 volunteers), you helped to create the office of Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful. That was in February 2020. Since then, our community has really rallied around this work and is supporting our projects by showing up and volunteering. Not only community members, but partners in business and in nonprofit organizations. We really appreciate that support,” Bryan said.

“In looking at some things we have done for 2022: We added 50 more trees on Swan Lake Spur. We are very pleased to have been able to plant a total of 85 trees there over the last couple of years. That is about a $4,200 investment overall. We have also had so many great volunteers this year. We work at the Northwest Louisiana War Veterans home. Every year, we spend time pruning the 60 plus live oak trees that Keep Bossier Beautiful has planted there over the years. We feel very much obligated to take care of the exterior of that building (and help with that) while the professionals take care of the veterans that we value so dearly,” she added.

Bryan went on to say “We also partnered with Shreveport Green this year for the first ever tree give away in Bossier Parish. We gave away 500 trees to restore some of the trees and landscaping that we lost during the ice storm of 2021.”

Also during Monday’s meeting, police jury members:

Heard a report on the 2022 legislative session from Ginger Adam Corley.

Approved the selection committee’s recommendation to award engineering and related services for the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.

Accepted Old Swan Lake Road into the parish road system for permanent maintenance. (Police Jury District 5)