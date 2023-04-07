Bossier Parish Police Jury honors Bossier Parish high school student athletes

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

At its Wednesday April 5, 2023 regular meeting, the Bossier Parish Police Jury

honored some Bossier Parish high school school student athletes with the presentation of a resolution congratulating them for their hard work and success.

The athletes recognized were: Mr. Ernie Perry, III, Airline High School – State Champion Wrestler in the 126 pound weight class, Bossier High School – State Champion Basketball Team, the Bossier High School Boys’ Basketball team for winning the 2023 LHSAA Division I Non-Select State Championship and the Bossier High School Boys’ Soccer Team for their runner-up finish in the 2023 LHSAA, Division III State Championship.

“I want to congratulate all of you guys for a job well done. I graduated from Bossier High School, and I had so many emails when you guy’s won. Thank you so very much for bringing honor to Bossier Parish and for what you do. You guys are doing something great with your life. And, I hope that you continue to strive for greatness in your life,” said Jerome Darby, Bossier Parish Police Jury District 10 representative.

During Wednesday’s meeting, the police jury approved:

Scheduling a public hearing on April 19, 2023, to consider reducing the speed limit on 1.6 miles of Jamerson Road, located in Sections 13, 24, and 25, Township 17 North, Range 12 West, Bossier Parish, LA, from 35 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour. (Police Jury District 1)

Scheduling a public hearing on April 19, 2023, to consider establishing a speed limit of 25 miles per hour on Joyner Drive, located in Section 25, Township 17 North, Range 12 West, Bossier Parish, LA. (Police Jury District 1)

Scheduling a public hearing on May 3, 2023, to consider adoption of an ordinance prohibiting the parking of vehicles on Jamestowne Boulevard between Newport Lane and Ansley Circle, Jamestowne Subdivision, located in Section 9, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish, LA, and providing penalties for violation thereof. (Police Jury District 3)