Bossier Parish Police Jury issues executive order

Bossier Parish Police Jury President Jimmy Cochran has signed into effect the following executive order:

WHEREAS, pursuant to La. R.S. 29:727, the President of the Bossier Parish Police Jury has hereby declared a State of Emergency due to the statewide public health emergency issued by Governor John Bel Edwards, with the most recent being Proclamation Number 84 JBE 2020 issued on June 25, 2020, in response to the threat posed by COVID-19.



WHEREAS, in accordance with said amended declaration, beginning Friday, July 10, 2020, at 8:00 a.m., the Bossier Parish Courthouse will resume operations as noted below.

WHEREAS, there will be certain protocols that will be in place in order to gain access into the courthouse, including, but not limited to the following:



• Noncontact body temperature check will be taken of all public entering the courthouse. If the body temperature is higher than 100º Fahrenheit, that individual will not be allowed to enter the courthouse;



• Any member of the public entering the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask at all times, with the public being responsible for providing their own face mask if possible. If an individual does not have a face mask, one will be provided;



• All staff members of all departments in the courthouse will be required to wear a face mask in all common areas with each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine the necessity of wearing a face mask while in their department;



• There will be a 50 percent occupancy guideline that will be followed for the Bossier Parish Courthouse; and



• These guidelines will remain in place until further notice.



Anyone refusing to meet the requirements as set forth by the Bossier Parish Police Jury President, will be denied access into the courthouse.



Members of the public will need to contact each individual department/agency within the courthouse to determine if there are additional protocols set by that department. Their contact information may be found on the police jury website at www.bossierparishla.gov. The police jury office may be contacted at 318-965-2329.