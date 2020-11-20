Bossier Parish Police Jury Meeting

A southern extension of the Arthur Ray Teague multi-use trail has moved one step closer to reality following a meeting this week of the Red River Waterway Commission board of directors.
Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford told parish police jury members Wednesday that the commissioners voted to add the extension project to its recreation budget. Estimated cost of the extension is $1.8 million.
Ford said the path would be extended from its current terminus at the boat launch/parking lot of the Red River National Wildlife Refuge south to Parkway High School.
“The board was very interested when we told them that we were working on purchasing rights of way to extend the parkway south to Taylortown,” Ford told the jury.
Ford said options are also being studied to provide a pedestrian crossing of Arthur Ray Teague for residents of subdivisions on the east side of the parkway who may want to take advantage of the multi-use trail.
“We’re looking at the possibility of building a crossing, like an overhead bridge, so residents in developments like Plantation Trace and Plantation Estates can have access to the trail,” he said.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:
- Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 94 “Commercial Vehicle Enforcement,” Section 94-10(b)(9) “Annual Permits,” of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances, to add subsection (h) “Arthur Ray Teague Parkway Permits (ART).”
- Adopted of an ordinance amending Chapter 94, Section 10 “Commercial Vehicle Enforcement,” Section 94-10(b)(16) “BPPJCVEU 53” of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances, to add subsection (d) to adopt the Federal Bridge Formula for the Parish of Bossier.
- Approved the application of the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission to adopt the Unified Development Code.
- Approved the application of the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission requesting the review and approval of the Highway 80 Corridor Overlay District.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Pelican Pointe subdivision, Unit No. 1, being a portion of Lots 5 and 6, Williams subdivision.
- Approved the application of Ryan Estess, Raley and Associates, Inc., to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a zoning amendment to change the zoning classification of a certain tract of land being 9.932 acres, more or less, from R-LD, Residential Low Density District, to B-1, Business, Commercial Office District. (corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing.) (Police Jury District 5)
- Approved the application of Bayou Spirits and Bistreaux to Geaux to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a Conditional Use Approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off-premise consumption located at 5520 Airline Drive, Bossier City, a proposed packaged liquor store with frozen prepackaged food sales.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Clarke subdivision, being a resubdivision of Lot 3, Lawrence Lands subdivision, and Lot 2, Perkins Estates subdivision.
- Approved the minor plat for Lucky Family Mission, Inc.
- Approved the minor plat for Dream Chaser Maker, LLC.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Red Point subdivision, Unit No. 2, being a resubdivision of Lot 3, Red Point subdivision.
- Approved the site plan/plat for the proposed Dollar General subdivision.
- Approved the application of Jason Lillo to the Benton-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission, for a planning approval for a 255-foot self support tower with a 10-foot lightning rod, located at 223 Linton Road, Benton.
- Approved the plat of the proposed development of Fairburn subdivision, Unit No. 5, being a resubdivision of Lot 2, Fairburn subdivision, Unit No. 4.
- Scheduled a public hearing on January 20, 2021 to consider the application of the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission to consider approval of the Haughton MPC Alcohol Density Conditional Use Overlay District.
- Scheduled a public hearing on January 20, 2021, to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Cristal Oak Commercial subdivision, Unit No. 2, a planned unit development, being a resubdivision of Lot 1, Cristal Oak Commercial subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on January 20, 2021, to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Bankhead Estate subdivision.
- Scheduled a public hearing on January 20, 2021, to consider the application of David R. Cook and Somsri S. Cook, Daiquiri Palace, to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a conditional use approval for the sale of high and low content alcohol for off-premise consumption at a proposed daiquiri shop located at 1911 Highway 80 East.
- Scheduled a public hearing on January 20, 2021, to consider approval of the minor plat for Evan McCommon.
- Accepted report on meeting of the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 Board of Appeals.
- Agreed to combine police jury meetings for the month of January, 2021, to meet January 20 with the Finance Committee meeting to be held at 1:30 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 2 p.m.
- Approved applications for renewal of Bossier Parish beer/liquor licenses for 2021. (Approved by the Sheriff and the health department.)
- Adopted a resolution of acknowledgement and consent of the City of Bossier City dated November 3, in accordance with La. R.S. 33:180.
- Approved proposal of Goodwin Professional Services, LLC, for engineering services for Glendale Lane, Country Place subdivision, Unit No. 6, phases 4 and 5.
- Adopted an ordinance authorizing the Parish of Bossier to enter into an amended local services agreement with the City of Bossier City in connection with the addition of the following: Lars Road Water Line improvements, Smith Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou (Section 13, T16N, R12W), Wild Briar drainage ditch improvements, White Oak drainage ditch improvements, Lucky Estates drainage improvements (FEMA-4263-DR-LA, Project #15), and Linton Cutoff Road improvements, being joint projects of both entities.
- Adopted a resolution authorizing the Bossier Parish Police Jury to acquire and/or expropriate all parcels, tracts, properties or servitudes required for the Linton Cutoff Road improvements project, including but not limited to Parcel No. P-1, being located in Section 27, Township 20 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish, Louisiana, and authorize the Parish Administrator or Parish President to execute any and all documents, instruments, or affidavits that may be necessary or convenient to said acquisition and/or expropriation, including a certificate of authorization to expropriate.
- Approved proposal of Forte & Tablada, for pre-design services for the Smith Road bridge over Red Chute Bayou project.
- Approved proposal of Civil Design Group, LLC, for professional engineering services for Forest Hills Boulevard turn lane project.
- Approved the Certificate of Substantial Completion for Project No. 2019-121, Haymeadow and Cypress Bend subdivision proposed force main for Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier.
- Approved supplemental agreement No. 1 for professional services between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and Owen Engineering, LLC, for professional engineering services, including topographic surveys, to conduct bridge studies and present recommendations for replacement for nine (9) bridge sites in Bossier Parish.
- Approved certificate of substantial completion for Project No. 2020-106, Palmetto Road turn lanes.