Bossier Parish Police Jury Meeting

A southern extension of the Arthur Ray Teague multi-use trail has moved one step closer to reality following a meeting this week of the Red River Waterway Commission board of directors.

Bossier Parish Engineer Butch Ford told parish police jury members Wednesday that the commissioners voted to add the extension project to its recreation budget. Estimated cost of the extension is $1.8 million.

Ford said the path would be extended from its current terminus at the boat launch/parking lot of the Red River National Wildlife Refuge south to Parkway High School.

“The board was very interested when we told them that we were working on purchasing rights of way to extend the parkway south to Taylortown,” Ford told the jury.

Ford said options are also being studied to provide a pedestrian crossing of Arthur Ray Teague for residents of subdivisions on the east side of the parkway who may want to take advantage of the multi-use trail.

“We’re looking at the possibility of building a crossing, like an overhead bridge, so residents in developments like Plantation Trace and Plantation Estates can have access to the trail,” he said.

Also during Wednesday’s meeting, jury members: