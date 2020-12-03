Bossier Parish Police Jury Meeting

Whether or not residents of a Bossier Parish subdivision will be allowed to legally operate golf carts on the streets of their neighborhood will be a topic for the Police Jury’s Road Subdivision Committee.

During Wednesday’s meeting, jury members were asked to consider the possibility of allowing individuals to take golf carts onto the streets of Forest Hills subdivision under certain conditions that would comply with Louisiana law.

“What is legal to be on a public street is something this police jury does not have the authority to regulate,” Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson told jury members. “It’s important because the kind of golf carts that would be allowed to operate on a public street would be required to meet some minimum standards as a motor vehicle.”

A representative of the Forest Hills subdivision Homeowners Association said Louisiana law has established what is and is not legal for golf carts on streets. Some requirements include brakes, lights, turn signals, mirrors, liability insurance and operation by a licensed driver.

“What we’re asking is that the police jury designate roads in the subdivision for golf cart usage according to state law,” Cliff Nix said. “If approved, the HOA would put up signs saying the neighborhood is approved.”

“The question is does the police jury want to create a system to govern the operation of golf carts on streets, to inspect for compliance and to follow up,” Jackson said.

Road Subdivision Committee chairman Glenn Benton called for a meeting of his panel prior to the police jury’s Dec. 16 meeting.

