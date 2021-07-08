Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting

Organizers of special events to be held in Bossier Parish will now have to obtain a permit after an ordinance governing “public interest and special events” was adopted Wednesday by the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said the ordinance applies only to commercial events generating revenue, or held in exchange for goods and services, that would attract gatherings of 100 persons or more. Events held within the city or corporate limits of towns in the parish will not be covered by the ordinance, he said.



Included in the term “public interest and special events” are outdoor music events, carnivals, circuses, trail rides and similar activities held in all areas of Bossier Parish. Non-commercial events such as family, church, political or other assemblies of people would not be affected by the ordinance.



Individuals or organizations seeking a permit must do so within 45 days of the event, and must submit parking and security plans. Also, organizers must agree that the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office will be the only agency or entity authorized to provide security.



Time limits for events have been established. No event will be allowed to begin before 8 a.m. and must conclude by 10 p.m., the time established under the parish’s noise ordinance.



“We have set standards and empowered the sheriff’s office with black and white rules, not a lot of gray area interpretations,” Jackson told jury members. We want to give unit commanders authority to shut it down if it gets out of hand or violates terms of ordinance.”



Jackson said the ordinance may need to be tweaked if changes become necessary.



“We tried to write a set of rules that anybody can understand. It puts minimum requirements on the applicant and gives some public notice,” he said. “We’re trying to do this the right way, in a transparent way. It will be a work in progress.”



In other business during Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members:

Accepted the resignation of Doc Barnett from the Northeast Bossier Parish Fire District No. 5 Board of Commissioners effective immediately.



Tabled until July 21 meeting an appointment to the Northeast Bossier Parish Fire District No. 5 Board of Commissioners, to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Doc Barnett.

