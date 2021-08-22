Bossier parish police jury meeting

Current census figures show Bossier Parish is continuing a decades-old growing trend, showing just over 31 percent in growth since the 2000 count.



New figures show Bossier Parish with a population of 128,746. But, as Bossier Parish Administrator Bill Altimus explained to police jury members Wednesday, with growth comes challenges.



“There are supposed to be 10,700 people in each police jury district, with a plus or minus of five percent,” Altimus reported. “Our demographer has informed us that seven of our 12 districts are out of alignment.”



According to census figures, police jury districts 3, 5 and 12 have numbers exceeding the acceptable level while districts 7, 8, 9 and 10 must gain residents to meet the standards. One example, Altimus said, is District 5 which currently shows 15,500 persons in residence.



Altimus said the parish’s demographer has been asked to meet with jury members Sept. 1 to discuss realignment. Hopefully, he added, the police jury be able to draft an ordinance authorizing a new plan that can be adopted at the Sept. 15 meeting.



“We have six months after we adopt the ordinance to present a plan,” he said. “The state has to sign off on it and, in some cases, the Justice Department has to approve.”



In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, jury members:

Adopted a resolution approving the holding of an election in Benton Fire District No. 4 of the Parish of Bossier, State of Louisiana, on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, to authorize the levy of a special tax therein.

Reappointed Richard McGuire to the Board of Commissioners for Bossier Parish Fire District No. 7 for a two-year term, term to expire August 31, 2023.

Accepted report on meeting of the Property Standards Board of Review.