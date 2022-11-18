Bossier parish police jury meeting

Oil and gas exploration plays a big part in the economics of Bossier Parish, and the parish police jury Wednesday moved to help alleviate an issue that has accompanied some of the drilling and well completion process.



A new noise ordinance designed to accommodate both the industry and residents living near drilling and production sites received unanimous approval following months of deliberation between parish staff and representatives of oil and gas companies.



“We met with consultants and members of the oil and gas industry at least a half dozen times, maybe more, to go through changes and try to meet their needs while preserving the rights of landowners in Bossier Parish,” parish attorney Patrick Jackson told jury members. “We think we have done that.”



Jackson said the new ordinance contained substantial changes, most of them industry requested. He said the process of collaboration with the industry had proved to be “…educational for both sides.”



“We consider this a living document,” Jackson said. “We tried to find a way to say yes to both sides. Noise is one of those super-specialized issues. We tried to make a working document that allows the harvest of minerals of Bossier Parish within an economic scale and allow those who don’t have mineral rights to be protected in the process.”



Jackson said once the ordinance is adopted, it could become a model for other parishes to consider.



During Wednesday’s meeting, police jury members also:

• Awarded bid for Project No. 2022-109, South Bossier Park – new athletic fields, in accordance with bids received November 10, 2022.

• Adopted an ordinance amending Chapter 46 of the Bossier Parish Code of Ordinances, “Environment,” to add/and or amend certain sections and/or subsections. (Tabled on November 2.)

• Approved the Map of Partition for Charles L. Ford, Jr., Mark A. Ford, Susan Mitchell Scott, Cindy Ann Wheeler, John William Miears, and Cindy Butterfield Miears, located in Section 6, Township 23 North, Range 11 West, Bossier Parish; located off Shiloh Road and Oglee Road.