Bossier parish police jury meeting agenda for Sept. 1

September 1, 2021 – 2:00 P.M.
VISITORS:
1. Ms. Jeannie Crnkovic, LSU Ag Center
Public Comment
- Mr. William Bradford, on behalf of Tim James, Inc.
Public Comment
PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATES:
- ADOPT PROPERTY TAX MILLAGE RATES FOR THE YEAR 2021.
A. General Alimony Tax
B. Highway Tax
C. Library Tax
D. Health Unit Tax
E. Corrections Facilities Tax
Public Comment
- Consider rescinding Ordinance No. 4841 adopted on July 21, 2021.
Public Comment
PUBLIC HEARINGS:
- Case P-23-21 – Favorable recommendation from the Bossier City-Parish MPC -To consider the application of Sanjeev Wahi to the Bossier City-Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission for a zoning amendment to change the zoning classification of a certain tract of land being 2 acres, more or less, located at the intersection of Swan LSake Road and Duckwater Landing Drive, Bossier City, LA, in Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, from B-1, Business, Commercial Office District, to B-3, General Business District, for a proposed convenience store with fuel sales and a commercial strip center. (Police Jury District 5)
Public Comment
- To consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Swan Lake Commercial Subdivision, Unit No. 2, being a resubdivision of Swan Lake Commercial Subdivision, Unit No. 1, located in Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish, LA. (Located on the corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing Road)(Police Jury District 5)
Public Comment
- To consider approval of the Site Plan for Swan Lake Commercial Subdivision, Unit No. 2, being a resubdivision of Swan Lake Commercial Subdivision, Unit No. 1, located in Section 26, Township 19 North, Range 13 West, Bossier Parish, LA. (Located on the corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing Road)(Police Jury District 5)
Public Comment
- To consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Crown Pointe Subdivision, located in Sections 1 and 2, Township 20 North, Range 14 West, Bossier Parish, LA. (Located off Old Plain Dealing Road)(Tabled on August 18, 2021)(Police Jury District 3)
Public Comment
PROPERTY STANDARDS:
- Consider condemnation of property located at 308 Pease Road, Haughton, LA, Tax Assessment No. 149484. (Police Jury District 4)
Public Comment
- Consider condemnation of property located at 8607 Hollow Bluff Drive, Haughton, LA, Tax Assessment No. 103224. (Police Jury District 2)
Public Comment
- Consider condemnation of property located at 508 Weavers Way, Bossier City, LA, Tax Assessment No. 105377. (Police Jury District 5)
Public Comment
COMMITTEE REPORTS:
- Report on meeting of the Road/Subdivision Regulations Committee.
Public Comment
- Report on meeting of the Health, Water Sanitation and Sewer District Committee.
Public Comment
- Report on meeting of the Finance Committee.
Public Comment
- Consider approval of the application of Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier for an appropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used to construct a new water well and to tie the new water well into an existing water system that will provide water to the Dogwood Subdivision area, and authorize the execution of documents.
Public Comment
- Consider approval of the application of Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier for an appropriation of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to be used to tie into a sewer collection system from Magnolia Chase Subdivision to the Parish’s Public Owned Treatment Works (POTW) located off Cash Point Road, and authorize the execution of documents. (Police Jury District 3)
Public Comment
OTHER BUSINESS:
- Ratify adoption of a proclamation proclaiming August 29, 2021, as Deacon Berle Winston, Sr., Day.
Public Comment
- Consider approval of the application of Jennifer Elkins for a 2021 Bossier Parish beer/liquor license at Mama’s Bar & Grill, 5510 Airline Drive, Suite 106, Bossier City, LA, subject to approval by the health department. (approved by the Sheriff’s department)(Police Jury District 5)
Public Comment
- Consider adoption of an ordinance setting forth the 2020 Census counts in each current Bossier Parish Police Jury District and determining whether redistricting is required.
Public Comment
- Consider adoption of a resolution authorizing the President to execute an Administrative Services Contract between the Bossier Parish Police Jury and the Coordinating and Development Corporation for Louisiana Community Development Block Grant administrative services for FY2022-FY2023.
Public Comment
- Consider approval of a Waiver of Surface Rights wherein the Bossier Parish Police Jury waives its rights, if any, to use the surface of a 21.629-acre tract of land with a physical address of 4915 Hazel Jones Road, Bossier City, LA, by virtue of the mineral reservation contained in the Cash Sale Deed by Bossier Parish Police Jury to Tri-State Oil Tool Industries, Inc., dated November 9, 1983, recorded under Registry Number 395887 in Conveyance Book 773, Page 175, on November 28, 1983, said property now owned by Baker Hughes Oilfield Operations, LLC, for any use whatsoever, including, without limitations, the exploration, extraction and production of oil, gas and other minerals, and authorize the execution of documents.
Public Comment
- Consider approval of a Joint Funding Agreement between United States Department of the Interior U.S. Geological Survey and Bossier Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for Water Resource Investment for the period of October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022, and authorize the execution of documents.
Public Comment
- Consider proposal of David W. Volentine, MAI, for appraisal services for Modica Lott Road Extension, and authorize the execution of documents.
Public Comment
- Consider adoption of a resolution authorizing the Parish Administrator or Parish President to execute any and all documents in connection with the acquisition of the Highland Waterworks system.
Public Comment
- Consider proposal of Business Valuation Consultants to review appraisal report for the Highland Waterworks system, and authorize the execution of documents.
Public Comment
- Consider the acceptance of streets and drainage in Canal Place Subdivision, Unit No. 2, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance. (Police Jury District 6)
Public Comment
- Consider request for a variance of parish regulations to allow a home to be built below the road surface level at 1114, 1116, 1118, 1120, 1122, 1124 and 1126 Greenwood Circle, Haughton, LA. (Police Jury District 2)
Public Comment
- Consider the acceptance of streets and drainage in Dogwood South Subdivision, Unit No. 21, into the parish road system for permanent maintenance. (Police Jury District 2)
Public Comment
- Consider acceptance of the sewer main extension and improvements in Dogwood South Subdivision, Unit No. 21, into the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1 of the Parish of Bossier sewer system for permanent maintenance. (Police Jury District 2)
Public Comment
ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT – Mr. Bill Altimus
PARISH ENGINEER’S REPORT – Mr. Eric Hudson
HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT REPORT – Mr. Mark Coutee
POLICE JUROR REPORTS
PARISH ATTORNEY REPORT – Mr. Patrick Jackson
ADJOURN