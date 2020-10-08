At Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the jury unanimously approved to bring high-speed internet service to one rural area of Bossier Parish.

District 3 Bossier Parish Police Juror and Chairman of the broadband study committee, Philip Rodgers said, “We are excited about this tower coming. We will have another meeting with US Wifi about a partnership with US Wifi and the parish about making these poles parish-wide and working with the parish. This is just the start.”

A 150 foot-pole will be installed on a property just off Linton Cutoff Road in Cypress Creek Ranch subdivision.

On Monday, September 14, the Bossier Parish Metropolitan Planning Commission (MPC) voted unanimously to approve the pole/tower.

US Wifi (https://uswifi.us/) signed a contract on September 10 to install a brand new dedicated fiber-fed tower to the Linton Cutoff Road /Cypress Forest Drive area to supply “Fixed LTE Wireless” (wireless internet to your home with about a 6-mile radius from the tower).

US Wifi is a Louisiana based high-speed internet provider specializing in rural, under-served, and challenging coverage areas.

The jury also approved:

The plat of the proposed development of Duckwater Landing Subdivision.

Scheduling a public hearing on November 18, 2020, to consider the application of the Haughton Metropolitan Planning Commission to adopt the Unified Development Code.