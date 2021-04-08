Bossier Parish Police Jury Might Soon Have A New Treasurer

At Wednesday’s Bossier Parish Police Jury meeting, the jury approved to officially offer Bossier City Finance Director, Stacie Fernandez, the position as the new Bossier Parish Police Jury Treasurer.



District 8 Police Juror Doug Rimmer said, “Over the past few weeks we have advertised and received numerous resumes, applications for the position of treasurer. We cut it down to eight, five women and three men. We had them come in for interviews.”



“We took those eight and looking at what we thought might be the top four. We asked our former treasurer and our current acting treasurer to meet with them for a more personal and in-depth interviews and to give us feedback. We had a meeting today at one where they gave us their feedback. We came up with that we want to make an offer to who we consider who would be the best candidate for this position. As a result of that meeting I want to make a motion that we extend an offer for that position of treasurer to Stacie Fernandez,” he added.



District 12 Police Juror, Paul (Mac) Plummer, seconded the motion.



The Bossier Parish Police Jury unanimously voted to approve Rimmer’s motion to offer Fernandez the position of Bossier Parish Police Jury Treasurer.



If Fernandez excepts the Police Jury’s job offer, Bossier City will soon be looking for a new Finance Director.



Last month the Bossier City Council and Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker, honored the Bossier City Finance Department with a special presentation for their outstanding work and achievements.



The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States (GFOA) awarded Bossier City with a Certificate of Achievement along with an Award of Financial Reporting Achievement (AFRA) to the city for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2019.



The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.



The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by the Bossier City Finance Department and its Director, Stacie Fernandez.



On Monday, January 18, 2021, former Bossier Parish Police Jury Treasurer, “Joe” Buffington, passed away suddenly.



In 2017, the Bossier Parish Police Jury appointed Buffington as Treasurer to oversee all financial functions of the parish. Previously, he was the finance director for the City of Bossier City for more than a decade.



The Police Jury also approved:



Scheduling a public hearing on May 5, 2021 to consider approval of the site plan for O’Reilly Auto Parts located on Highway 80 between Eastwood Baptist Church and Remco Drive.



Scheduling a public hearing on May 5, 2021 to consider approval of the plat of the proposed development of Faith Ranch Subdivision.

