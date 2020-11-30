Bossier Parish Police Jury projects

Monday saw the official closure of sections of a pair of roadways in the parish as contractors continue working on the Police Jury’s annual road program.

A portion of Emma Cemetery Rd. north of LA Hwy 160 between Ivan Lake Rd. and Cozby Rd. is getting a new surface plus drainage work along the roadway. Contractors expect the closure of that portion of Emma Cemetery Rd. to last roughly five days.

Contractors are also working on a section of Swan Lake Rd. at I-220 and have closed the eastbound on-ramp as well as the westbound exit onto Swan Lake. Closures are part of the widening project currently underway at the I-220 interchange.

DOTD officials said the closures will last approximately 30 days, but will not limit traffic travelling both north- and southbound on Swan Lake.

Meanwhile, contractors are moving ahead with both the new bridge on Swan Lake Rd. over Flat River near Legacy Elementary and the new road alignment designed to remove a sharp curve at the old bridge location.