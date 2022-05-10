Bossier Parish Police Jury receives award

The Bossier Parish Police Jury was recognized Monday for its part in making the

inaugural Archery Shooters Association tour event a major success with an

Excellence in Hospitality Award presented by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention

and Tourist Bureau at its 2022 award ceremony.



Recognition for the police jury came in the Community Collaboration-Event

category. Bossier Parish joined with the Caddo Parish Commission, the state

Department of Transportation and Development, Louisiana National Guard, the

city of Bossier City and the Webster Parish Police Jury to pave the way for the

tournament.



According to ASA figures, 1,655 participants, sponsors and staff from 41 states,

plus Canada and Australia, attended the tour event. Included among the

participants were 153 in the 14 and under division.



This year’s competition kicked off what will be a 10-year run for the ASA at Camp

Minden. Area officials predict the event will generate around $25 million in

economic impact over that period.