Bossier Parish Police Jury recognizes Director of Public Works

Bossier Parish’s Director of Public Works Mark Coutee has officially turned in his keys

after 28 years of what one Police Jury member called an “…exemplary career of public

service to the people of the parish in a job that truly is a 24/7 responsibility.”



During Wednesday’s jury meeting, Coutee was the subject of a resolution of appreciation

for his contributions to Bossier Parish and the Police Jury along with congratulations and

well wishes on his retirement. Coutee began his career as a member of road crews in the

police jury’s highway department before working his way to the top spot.



Jury members praised Coutee for his dedication to the job of maintaining the parish

infrastructure, noting occasions when he was on the scene during floods, tornados and

winter storms that covered parish roads with ice and snow.



“When many of us were asleep, Mark was out making sure our roads were clear and

helping his crews wherever they were working,” jury member Glenn Benton said.



Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jurors agreed to schedule a public hearing on

December 6 to consider the adoption of an ordinance regulating the sale and use of

fireworks. Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said he planned to present a parish ordinance

based on the Bossier City model. All vendors who sell fireworks will be invited to attend

the public hearing, Jackson said.



In other business Wednesday, jury members: