Bossier Parish Police Jury recognizes Director of Public Works

Bossier Parish’s Director of Public Works Mark Coutee has officially turned in his keys
after 28 years of what one Police Jury member called an “…exemplary career of public
service to the people of the parish in a job that truly is a 24/7 responsibility.”
During Wednesday’s jury meeting, Coutee was the subject of a resolution of appreciation
for his contributions to Bossier Parish and the Police Jury along with congratulations and
well wishes on his retirement. Coutee began his career as a member of road crews in the
police jury’s highway department before working his way to the top spot.
Jury members praised Coutee for his dedication to the job of maintaining the parish
infrastructure, noting occasions when he was on the scene during floods, tornados and
winter storms that covered parish roads with ice and snow.
“When many of us were asleep, Mark was out making sure our roads were clear and
helping his crews wherever they were working,” jury member Glenn Benton said.
Also during Wednesday’s meeting, police jurors agreed to schedule a public hearing on
December 6 to consider the adoption of an ordinance regulating the sale and use of
fireworks. Parish Attorney Patrick Jackson said he planned to present a parish ordinance
based on the Bossier City model. All vendors who sell fireworks will be invited to attend
the public hearing, Jackson said.
In other business Wednesday, jury members:
- Approved the application of Leda Gowetski, for a zoning amendment to change the
zoning classification of a certain tract of land being .575 acres, more or less, located in
Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 11 West, Bossier Parish, LA, from Nonconforming
R-A, Residence-Agricultural District, to B-2, Limited Business District; located on the
south side of Highway 80, approximately 700 feet west of LA Highway 157, for an
existing embroidery shop.
- Approved the application of Leda Gowetski, for a zoning amendment to change the
zoning classification of a certain tract of land being .575 acres, more or less, located in
Section 8, Township 18 North, Range 11 West, Bossier Parish, LA, from Nonconforming
R-A, Residence-Agricultural District, to R-MHS, Residential Manufactured Home
Subdivision District, located on the south side of LA Highway 80 west and adjacent to LA
Highway 157, for placement of a tiny home.
- Approved the minor plat for Leda Gowestski, located in Section 8, Township 18 North,
Range 11 West, Bossier Parish, LA, located off Highway 80.