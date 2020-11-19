A pair of Bossier Parish projects that are part of the police jury’s road and bridge maintenance and construction program designed to accommodate growth and enhance safety are continuing to move ahead.

Construction is nearing completion on a new bridge over Flat River on Swan Lake Rd. just east of Legacy Elementary. Crews also have been steadily working to help improve driving conditions in that area by building a new roadway to straighten what was once a sharp curve at the old bridge.

At the intersection of Linton Rd. and Airline Dr., workers are laying surface for new turn lanes on the western side of the road to help alleviate heavy traffic conditions. The turn lanes will also facilitate better traffic movement to and from the West Linton Rd. extension that will run past the new Benton High School.