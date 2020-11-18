Bossier Parish Property Tax Notices Mailed Today

Bossier Parish property tax notices were mailed today, and homeowners and businesses can make their payments in person, by mail, online, and drive-through at convenient locations in the parish. All locations will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

In-person payments:

• Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City, (318) 965-3500.

• Arthur Ray Teague Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Pky., 549-3317.

• Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd., (first floor), 965-3400.



By mail payments:

• Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office – Tax Office, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006. (965-3400).



Online payments:

• Visit www.bossiersheriff.com and click on the “Pay Property Tax Online” tab at the left-hand side of the screen.



Drive-thru payments:

• Patrol/Detectives Building, 196 Burt Blvd., 965-3065.



Payments can be made with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash or money order. All credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.

The deadline to pay property taxes is Dec. 31; after that, additional charges will be applied for late payments.

Each of the substations will also have barrels where residents can drop off canned goods or non-perishable items to support Operation Blessing, the parish food bank program that provides a hearty Christmas food box for elderly and needy families in Bossier Parish.