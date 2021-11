Bossier Parish property tax notices were mailed today, and homeowners and businesses can begin to make their payments in person, by mail, online, and drive-through at any of our convenient locations in the parish. All locations will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for observed holidays.



Please note:



Since the offices will be closed on Fri. December 31st, Sheriff Whittington will waive interest on payments through January 3rd.