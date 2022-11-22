Bossier Parish Property Tax Notices Mailed

Bossier Parish property tax notices were recently mailed to property owners in the parish. Homeowners and businesses can begin making their payments in person, by mail, online, and by drive-through at any of our convenient locations in the parish. All locations will be open 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for observed holidays.



Please note:

Since the offices will be closed on Fri. December 24th, and Monday, December 26 th .

To make payments

In-person:

• Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Dr. in Bossier City, (318) 965-3500.

• Arthur Ray Teague Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Pkwy., 549-3317.

• Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd., (first floor), 965-3400.

By mail:

• Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office – Tax Office, P.O. Box 850, Benton, LA 71006. (965-3400).

Online:

• Visit www.bossiersheriff.com, go to the “Quick Links Pag” click on the “Pay Tax” button, and follow the

instructions.

Drive-thru:

• Criminal Division – Patrol/Detectives Building, 196 Burt Blvd., 965-3065.

Payments can be made with MasterCard, Visa, American Express, Discover, check, cash, or money

order. All credit card transactions will incur a five-percent service charge.

The deadline to pay property taxes is Dec. 31. Additional charges will be applied for late payments.

Each of the substations will also have barrels where residents can drop off canned goods or non-

perishable items to support Operation Blessing, the parish food bank program that provides a hearty Christmas food box for elderly and needy families in Bossier Parish.