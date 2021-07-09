Bossier Parish Prosecutor Allie Aiello Stahl to Run for Vacant Judicial Seat

(Bossier City, La.) – With the announcement of the resignation of Judge Charles Jacobs

from the 26th Judicial District Court, a Bossier Parish prosecutor has indicated her

intentions to run for the seat.



Assistant District Attorney Allie Aiello Stahl, who prosecutes felony and misdemeanor

criminal cases in the two-parish district of Bossier and Webster Parishes, said she will

be a candidate for judge to fill the vacancy.



“Because this election will likely occur in March 2022, I will have a formal campaign

launch after this year’s fall elections. However, I have been encouraged by friends,

colleagues, and supporters to publicly share my intentions.



“As a candidate for judge, I will present my qualifications, my successful criminal

prosecutorial experience working for District Attorney Schuyler Marvin, and a deep

respect for our Constitution and the rule of law.



“I firmly believe that a judge’s role in our courts is to interpret the law fairly as the law is

written, and not necessarily how one thinks the law should be. The role of our courts is

to be fair, impartial, and absent any activist leaning or intent. If I am honored to serve

my fellow citizens as their next district court judge, I will faithfully honor this role.

“I look forward to sharing our complete campaign launch this fall,” said Stahl.



The election to fill the forthcoming judicial vacancy is expected to occur in March 2022.