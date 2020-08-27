Bossier Parish public schools to remain closed on Friday

From the Bossier Parish School Board:



All Bossier schools and centers will remain closed Friday, August 28 due to widespread power outages in our community and at numerous school sites.



Classes will resume Monday, August 31 and will mark the first day for Kindergarten. For those students on the hybrid schedule, it will be a ‘B’ week, meaning middle and high school students whose last names start with L-Z will attend school for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Group ‘A’ will report to school Monday and Wednesday.



