Bossier Parish public schools win big at the polls

Randy Brown

Bossier Press-Tribune



Bossier Parish voters went to the polls once again on Saturday April 30. This time around, three property tax renewal propositions that will determine the future of Bossier Parish public schools were on the ballot. Bossier Parish voters overwhelmingly approved all three propositions.



Proposition 1: A renewal of 10.31 mills / $10,591,355 (estimated) will pay for a portion of the existing salaries and benefits earned by the nearly 2,900 educators and support personnel in the Bossier Parish public school system. This proposition passed by a margin of 84% (7,232 votes) to 16% (1,395 votes).



Proposition 2: A renewal of 10.31 mills / $10,591,355 (estimated) will pay for utilities and maintenance staff salaries/benefits for the 45 schools and other student service facilities in the Bossier Parish public school system. This proposition passed by a margin of 85% (7,301 votes) to 15% (1,321 votes).



Proposition 3: A renewal of 26.57 mills / $27,295,026 (estimated) will pay for teachers’ salaries and benefits. This proposition passed by a margin of 84% (7,127 votes) to 16% (1,327 votes).



Unofficial voter turnout was 11.4%.



A statement released by the Bossier Parish school system on Saturday night said, “We are incredibly grateful to the voters of Bossier Parish for reaffirming their support of our teachers, employees and the nearly 23,000 students that attend Bossier Schools. By renewing these three propositions overwhelmingly, our district can continue to offer the highest quality education that children deserve and this community expects.”



Voters in Bossier Parish Fire Protection District Number 7 (Town of Plain Dealing) also approved an 11 year 24.3/23.9 Mills-BOC which will be for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in and for the District, including paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes and salaries of firemen. This measure passed by a margin of 78% to 22%. Unofficial turnout was 17.5%.

