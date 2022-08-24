Bossier Parish remembers firefighter killed in the line of duty

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Family, friends, co-workers and government officials gathered on Wednesday, Aug. 24, to witness a unveiling ceremony which dedicated a portion of Hwy. 527 in South Bossier Parish near Elm Grove in honor of Jessie Henry.

“It’s such an honor and privilege to stand here before you. I want y’all to know that every member of the entire House of Representatives (105 members) and in the Senate, unanimously supported this resolution and this memorial highway,” said District 9 State Representative Dodie Horton, of Haughton.

Jessie Henry, a 28-year-old firefighter with the South Bossier Fire District 2, tragically died after suffering serious injuries in a workplace accident on Dec. 18, 2021. Henry was performing maintenance on an apparatus tire when the tire blew up, causing fatal injuries.

Henry was a graduate of Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport and he received an associate’s degree from Bossier Parish Community College. He served as an EMT and firefighter for South Bossier Fire District #2. He also served in the Army National Guard and was a professional Martial Arts Fighter.

Henry was also dedicated to his nonprofit, The Four Quarters Club, an organization that invests in our youth within the Shreveport-Bossier community. Each quarter represents one of four categories which target: general education, financial education, crime, and health.