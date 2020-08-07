Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee elects new leadership

The newly elected governing body of the Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee has selected new leadership. Doug Rimmer, who currently serves on the Bossier Parish Police Jury, has been selected as Chairman. Bossier City business owner Tommy Chandler has been elected Vice Chairman. Shane Cheatham, who currently serves on the Bossier Parish School Board, has been elected Secretary and local realtor Danny Perdue of Bossier City has been elected Treasurer.The Executive Committee will serve for two years.



Members of the RPEC were elected on July 11, 2020, to serve as the leadership of the Republican party in Bossier Parish.



The full list of the newly elected members of the RPEC are:



At large:



*Dennis Bamburg, Jr. – Elm Grove

*Suzanne Craig – Haughton

*Danny Perdue – Bossier City

*Robert Wright – *Bossier City

*Duke Lowrie – Benton



District seats:



*District 1: David Womack – Elm Grove

*District 2: Henry Burns – Haughton

*District 3: Mike Collier – Benton

*District 4: John Burnes – Haughton

*District 5: Delia Jeffcoat – Bossier City

*District 6: Tommy Chandler – Bossier City

*District 7: John Dalton Griffin – Bossier City

*District 8: Doug Rimmer– Bossier City

*District 12: Shane Cheatham– Bossier City

Courtesy Photos:

Doug Rimmer (Left) shakes hands with Tommy Chandler (Right)



Shane Cheatham



Danny Perdue



