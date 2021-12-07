Press Release



Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee Opposes Bossier City

Tax Dollars Paying for YMCA.



The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee opposes the use of tax dollars for the construction of a YMCA facility, but fully supports a privately funded YMCA project. The committee met on Monday December 6th for their regular meeting, and the project was one of several items discussed. The motion to oppose a YMCA paid for by tax dollars passed unanimously.