Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee passes referendum for local elected officials Term Limits

At their regular meeting on Monday January 16th, the Bossier Parish
Republican executive committee discussed and voted to approve the
creation of a term limit committee to lead, organize and solicit the
signatures required to put term limits in place for the Bossier City Council,
Bossier City Mayor, and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.
The committee will be working with other volunteers to help get the
required number of signatures to present to the Bossier City Council and
Bossier City Mayor’s Office. Based on the City Charter, once the
signatures are secured, the city council could vote to put together a charter
committee to address term limits, or if they veto the referendum, then it
would go to a vote of the voters of Bossier City.
The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee voted to solicit
signatures of electors in favor of term limits for the Bossier Parish Police
Jury, the signatures would be turned over to local legislature
representatives for them to add term limits via legislation in Baton Rouge.
The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee also called upon the
Bossier Parish Police Jury to publicly vote to support or oppose a
referendum on term limits as a body.