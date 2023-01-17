Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee passes referendum for local elected officials Term Limits

At their regular meeting on Monday January 16th, the Bossier Parish

Republican executive committee discussed and voted to approve the

creation of a term limit committee to lead, organize and solicit the

signatures required to put term limits in place for the Bossier City Council,

Bossier City Mayor, and the Bossier Parish Police Jury.



The committee will be working with other volunteers to help get the

required number of signatures to present to the Bossier City Council and

Bossier City Mayor’s Office. Based on the City Charter, once the

signatures are secured, the city council could vote to put together a charter

committee to address term limits, or if they veto the referendum, then it

would go to a vote of the voters of Bossier City.



The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee voted to solicit

signatures of electors in favor of term limits for the Bossier Parish Police

Jury, the signatures would be turned over to local legislature

representatives for them to add term limits via legislation in Baton Rouge.



The Bossier Parish Republican executive committee also called upon the

Bossier Parish Police Jury to publicly vote to support or oppose a

referendum on term limits as a body.