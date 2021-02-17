Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee

The membership of the Bossier RPEC (Republican Parish Executive Committee) of the Bossier Parish Republican Party have unanimously approved and adopted the following Resolution to Censure Senator Bill Cassidy for his vote on Saturday, February 13, 2021, to Convict former President Donald J. Trump on the bogus impeachment charge.



CENSURE OF UNITED STATES SENATOR BILL CASSIDY

Republican Party of Bossier Parish, Louisiana, February 16, 2021



A RESOLUTION



WHEREAS, President Donald J. Trump served our nation honorably for four years and offered himself to serve for a second four-year term; and



WHEREAS, the voters of the State of Louisiana and the Parish of

Bossier showed their support for President Trump and endorsed his reelection by an overwhelming margin of votes; and



WHEREAS, on the matter of impeachment and conviction of former President Trump, Congressman Mike Johnson and United States Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana have supported the rule of law and the Constitution, but



WHEREAS, Republican United States Senator Bill Cassidy has shown disappointing bad judgement and vacillation in the face of minimal pressure from the opposition party; and



WHEREAS, Republican United States Senator Bill Cassidy has abandoned the voters who elected him by turning his back on former President Donald J. Trump and has voted to impeach a former president and private citizen, an action that he previously voted to be unconstitutional; and



WHEREAS, Senator Cassidy’s vote to impeach was a betrayal of former President Trump and the people of Louisiana and a rebuke to those who recently re-elected Senator Cassidy; and



THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Republican Party of Bossier Parish that we condemn Senator Cassidy’s actions in the strongest manner and we submit that Senator Cassidy does not represent the Republicans of Bossier Parish. Senator Cassidy has embarrassingly and shamefully aligned himself with Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer and Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and the Democrat party. In so doing Senator Cassidy has chosen to align himself with some of the most dishonest and disreputable forces in our country by voting to convict and thus validate this despicable and unconstitutional impeachment sham.



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Republican Party of Bossier Parish hereby takes the extraordinary action to censure Senator Bill Cassidy and hold him out as an obj ect of extreme shame and calls for his immediate resignation as he does not represent the Republican Party of Bossier Parish or the people of Louisiana who recently re-elected him. Senator Bill Cassidy should immediately resign from office so that the voters of Louisiana can elect someone else who will represent them and not someone who will betray them;



BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that copies of this resolution shall be sent to Senators Kennedy and Cassidy, the other members of the Louisiana delegation, and to the news media.



Approved and adopted this 17th day of February, 2021.

Doug Rimmer

Chairman

Bossier Parish Republican Party