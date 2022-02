The Bossier Parish Republican Executive Committee met on February

7th, 2022, for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. The Bossier

Parish Republican Executive elected

Shane Cheatham – Chair

Mike Collier – Vice Chair

Robert H Wright – Secretary

Danny Perdue – Treasurer

The Bossier Parish School leadership team presented all three

proposals to the committee and answered questions about the

proposals. The committee voted to endorse all three tax renewal

propositions.