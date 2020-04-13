Bossier Parish residents urged to report storm damage

Persons who may have suffered damage as a result of the severe weather that hit northwest Louisiana Easter Sunday are urged to report that damage using a self-report form made available by the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said the state is requesting the public’s assistance in trying to capture all the state’s weekend storm damage.

It is important for the public to understand that while the information provided for the state will be fully analyzed, there are no guarantees of federal assistance nor is this a substitute for an insurance claim.

Bossier Parish residents are asked to fill out the self-report form that is found on the following link: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/36c861fc544f46b3817e4a244f7f05cf.