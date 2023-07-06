Bossier Parish School Board Appoints Interim District 4 Representative

In a special session tonight, the Bossier Parish School Board appointed Sherri Pool to serve as interim District

4 representative to replace Duane Deen, who recently resigned after moving out of the district. District 4

encompasses Plain Dealing and Benton.



Pool was selected from a field of five candidates that declared interest in the seat:

*John T. Green

*William Leighton

*Peter “Andy” Modica

*Robin R. Nichols

*Sherri Pool



Pool, a retired Bossier Parish educator, will be sworn in at the July 20, 2023 Bossier Parish School Board

meeting and serve District 4 in an interim capacity. Because the unexpired portion of the term exceeds one

year, the board also passed a resolution calling for a special election. Should she choose, Pool will be eligible

to run for the permanent position in the primary election on October 14, 2023 and, if necessary, the general

election on November 18, 2023.



In other board action, District 11 representative Robert Bertrand was elected 2023 Vice President of the

Bossier Parish School Board to replace Deen, who also held that position among his peers.