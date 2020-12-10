Bossier Parish School Board Buildings & Grounds-Planning & Development Committee

The Buildings & Grounds-Planning & Development Committee of the Bossier Parish School Board met Tuesday evening to discuss a number of projects at various Bossier Parish Schools.

Items discussed at the meeting were items such as Haughton High LED Field Lighting, Haughton High Paving and Drainage Improvements, Parkway High ART pedestrian Walkway,TL Rodes Elementary, BPPJ Eastwood drainage Improvements, Funding for three nets at thee high schools and updates of the 2012 bond construction.

“We requested approval of the tie-in of the ART pedestrian walkway to the Parkway High campus and asked authorization for the Superintendent to sign right of way documents. That goes to the Board for approval Thursday, December 10. It is a grant from the Red River Waterway Commission and there is no cost to BPSB,” said Keith Norwood, Bossier Parish School Board Supervisor of Planning & Construction.

Agenda items approved by the Buildings & Grounds-Planning & Development committee will go before the Bossier Parish School Board for approval.