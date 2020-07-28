Bossier Parish School Board calls special session to revise 2020-21 academic calendar

A special session of the Bossier Parish School Board has been called for 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Drive, to take action on a revised 2020-21 academic calendar that would delay the start of school to August 20.



This revision takes several factors into account, including Governor Edwards’ extension of the Phase 2 order, and would give parents more time to weigh options for their child as well as teachers more time to prepare and plan for students’ return.



The proposed calendar would shift the following dates:

● August 14 – First day for teachers

● August 20 – First day for students in grades 1st-5th

● August 20 – First day for 6th-12th grades in Group ‘A’ (last names start with A-K)

● August 21 — First day for students in grades 6-12 in Group ‘B’ (last names start with L-Z)

● August 27 – First full day for Kindergarten

● September 3 – First full day for Pre-K

● No holidays would be impacted, with the exception that students would return from Christmas break Monday, January 4, 2021

● The first semester would end January 15th

● Students’ and teachers’ last day would be May 27



Any changes in the current adopted academic calendar require approval from the Bossier Parish School Board and are not official until after Tuesday’s special session.

