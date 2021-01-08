Bossier Parish School Board has a new President

A new leader is taking the reins as 2021 Bossier Parish School Board President and it is District 3 representative Tammy Smith.

After reflecting on accomplishments made in 2020, BPSB President District 12 representative Dennis Bamburg, Jr. passed the gavel to Smith at the BPSB meeting held on January 7. District 5 BPSB representative Adam Bass took over as Vice President.

In her acceptance speech, Smith spoke of challenges faced in 2020 and what the school board and administration will continue to work on in 2021.

“I remember as a child thinking how futuristic 2020 seemed. Artificial intelligence, smartphones, driverless cars and so forth. Little did we know that 2020 would actually bring us back to the basics. The busy tasks that filled our day suddenly would be brought to an abrupt halt. Schools, businesses, restaurants and churches closed, leaving everyone time to reflect. During COVID quarantine, we began to realize what is truly essential. Faith, family and health. Without a doubt, 2020 was certainly full of twists and turns. Yet, the resilience and agility demonstrated are inspiring. Our community and school employees have supported one another in the face of great uncertainty and challenges,” Smith said.

“What you can be assured of is that this board and administration will continue to work diligently to positively repair students. Protect students’ and staff health to the best of our ability and to be prudent with taxpayer dollars,” she added.