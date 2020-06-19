Bossier Parish School Board holds Thursday night meeting



By: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press Tribune



At Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board regular meeting, Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey announced three new administrators. The new administrators include: the new administrative assistant at Bossier Elementary, the new assistant principal at Benton Middle School and the new assistant principal at Benton Intermediate.



Tartarla Davis is the new administrative assistant at Bossier Elementary, Fran Sprankle is the new assistant principal at Benton Middle School and Cedric Washington is the new assistant principal at Benton Intermediate.



Additionally, Superintendent Downey briefly discussed plans for Bossier Parish Schools for the 2020-2021 school year during Thursday evening’s school board meeting.



“By June 29th or 30th, we should get some information from the Governor and the Louisiana Department of Education regarding what the projected guidelines will be in August. Obviously, everyone understands that this is a fluid situation. We’re planning on a traditional start to the new school year with some safety measures in place at our school sites. Also, there will be a virtual option for those parents that don’t feel comfortable with their children coming back. We’ve also currently obtained 730 temporal scanners so that we can take every child’s temperature every day at each one of our sites. And, we also have our virtual option as far as distance learning, if we were to encounter some type of temporary closures. Again, all of this is very fluid. These three options have been discussed throughout the state,” said Bossier Parish Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey.

