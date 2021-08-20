Bossier Parish School Board Meeting

The Bossier Parish School Board held their regularly scheduled meeting at the Bossier Instructional Center on Thursday, August 19. These congregational sessions serve as a platform to posit testimonies from the community and pass motions that will go into effect in parish schools.



The session began with the preliminary honoring of accolades by Sonja Bales — Public Relations liaison to Bossier Parish schools.



“We would be remiss if we did not take a step back to recognize many of our students’ and employees’ achievements over the last few months,” said Bales.



The recipients of the night included the Airline High School debate team captain, Alex Gibson; Corey Craig, band director and 2022 Grammy recipient; the Haughton and Parkway CyberPatriot teams and their captains; the Parkway High school Starbase Rocketry team; the seven-time winner of the President’s Volunteer Service Award, Brianna Cooling; Babe Lewis — a Bossier Parish school teacher — who received commendations for her 33 years of teaching at the time of her retirement.



The meeting concluded with the school board reviewing and voting on motions passed by officials in the parish; one was passed at the event to return teacher evaluations to their pre-pandemic standard of two observations per teacher each school year.