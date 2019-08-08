From the U.S. Attorney’s Office (Louisiana – Western District) – Bossier Parish School Board Member Pleads Guilty to Anabolic Steroid Distribution Conspiracy

SHREVEPORT, La. – United States Attorney David C. Joseph announced that a Caddo Parish School Board member pleaded guilty today for his role in an anabolic steroid distribution scheme. Mike Mosura, 44, of Bossier City, Louisiana, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Elizabeth E. Foote for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute anabolic steroids.

Mosura faces 10 years in prison, two years to life of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Judge Foote set Mike Mosura’s sentencing date for December 5, 2019. Brant Landry and Julie Landry are scheduled for trial on September 9, 2019.

The DEA, U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Earl M. Campbell is prosecuting case.