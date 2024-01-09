Bossier Parish School Board selects interim District 5 board member

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

The Bossier Parish School Board met in Special Session to conduct interviews and select an interim District 5 board member on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Applicants who interviewed for the position were: Susan Lockhard Gatti, Logan McConathy and M. Craig Ross, Sr.

At the conclusion of the interviews, the Bossier Parish School Board selected Logan McConathy as the interim District 5 school board member.

During his interview McConathy said, “The school system means a lot to me. It means a lot to my family. My wife is a school teacher at Benton High School. I have two children in the system now. I have a fourth grader at Kingston Elementary and a second grader at Kingston Elementary. And, my daughter who is bringing up the rear will be in Kindergarten next year. When this opportunity became available, I thought about what do I want for the future of my children. But, I really thought the most about what has been so positive in Bossier Parish for so many years. I look at education as a pathway for a number of things. The biggest thing being that I’m not just trying to do this to make decisions for my children. But, I really want the board to be in a great situation for maybe my grandchildren. Because I know the things going on now aren’t just for today, but for many, many years to come.”

McConathy is owner of Logan McConathy State Farm in Minden and is a former Chairman of the Greater Minden Chamber of Commerce. Education runs in his family’s blood. His parents and in-laws served for decades in the education system and his grandfather served as Superintendent of Bossier Schools for 11 years.

McConathy will be officially sworn in as the interim District 5 Representative at the January 18 Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Because the unexpired term for the District 5 seat exceeds one year, McConathy will serve in the seat in an interim position until a special election can be held. Should he choose to do so, McConathy will be eligible to run for the permanent District 5 seat when the special election is held as a part of the next statewide/presidential/congressional election cycle on November 5, 2024.

The Bossier Parish School Board District 5 seat was left vacant following the election of Bossier Parish School Board representative (and former school board president) Adam Bass to the Louisiana Senate in November of 2023.