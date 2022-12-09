Bossier Parish School Board thanks longtime board member J.W. Slack for 24 years of service

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

Not a dry eye was in the house when James Watkins “J.W.” Slack, Bossier Parish School Board representative for District 7, said farewell during last Thursday night’s Bossier Parish School Board meeting. Slack’s farewell and final meeting as a school board member on Thursday December 8, 2022 marks the end of 24 consecutive years of service.

“Thank you, Thank you, Thank you. Thank you board. These people that I work with on the board, I consider all of them my friends. And hopefully they feel the same way about me. I appreciate everyone that has come tonight. I appreciate it so much. I don’t have the words to really explain how much I appreciate it. This is a moment to remember and I will remember it for the rest of my days. I pray for this board meeting, board members and this board to continue to be the best board in the state. Believe me, I’m humbled by this. I can’t say enough about the Bossier Parish school system. I will continue to praise it as long as I am here,” said Slack.

Mr. Slack was first appointed to the Bossier Parish School Board in June 1998 to fill a vacancy. Then he was elected in the Fall of 1998 for the 1999 term. He was re-elected for five more terms covering the years 2003-2022. Mr. Slack was appointed to a one year term as Bossier Parish School Board President in 2004. He ran unopposed for all six of his Bossier Parish School Board terms.

Mr. Slack was a star athlete, both at Bossier High School and at Louisiana Tech University. He was inducted into the Louisiana Tech Athletic Hall of Fame in October 2019. He met the love of his life, Ginger, during their sophomore year at Bossier High School.and they were married two years later, before his senior football season at Bossier. They had three sons: Terry, Dwayne and Jay Slack.

Mr. Slack spent his career as a deputy with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, devoting himself to serving the public in the capacity of: juvenile officer, head of the records section, detective and chief polygraph examiner.

Below is a copy of a proclamation that was read aloud by Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler at the Thursday, December 8 Bossier Parish School Board meeting in which Slack is recognized for his 24 consecutive years of service to Bossier Parish School Board:

Whereas, James Watkins “J.W.” Slack has dedicated the past 24 consecutive years to the Bossier Parish School Board and constituents of District 7 in Bossier City; and

Whereas, Mr. Slack has continued to lead a storied legacy, not only as a lifelong resident and public servant of Bossier City, but also as a star athlete and Bossier High School alumnus who, in 1953, scored the first touchdown in the inaugural Bossier City Lions Club Jamboree; and

Whereas, J.W. Slack went on to be inducted into the Louisiana Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, enjoyed a notable career in law enforcement with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and was elected to the Bossier Parish School Board in 1998, running unopposed for all six of his terms.

Now, therefore, I, Thomas Chandler, Mayor of the City of Bossier City, do hereby proclaim Thursday, December 8, 2022, as J.W. Slack Day in Bossier City in recognition of this great public servant’s final meeting as an elected representative of the Bossier Parish School Board and I present him with a key to the City of Bossier City.

Proclaimed this 8th day of December 2022.

Following Mayor Chandler’s speech, Mayor Chandler then gave Mr. Slack a key to the city.