Bossier Parish School Board to Host BESE Candidates Forum Today

Bossier Parish School Board will host a virtual forum at 4:30 p.m. today for candidates running for the

vacant District 4 seat on the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and invites the public to

watch and learn more about their stance on public education.



All five candidates have confirmed their participation: Shelly McFarland, Michael Melerine, John

Milkovich, Cody Whitaker and Dr. Cassandra “Cassie” Williams. District 4 covers 10 parishes in

northwestern Louisiana: Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Desoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine, Vernon,

Webster and Winn.



Each candidate will be asked the same questions submitted by employees of Bossier Schools and

representatives on the Bossier Parish School Board. The forum will be streamed to the Bossier

Parish School Board YouTube page and can be watched live or recorded at

www.youtube.com/c/BossierParishSchoolBoard



The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is an elected executive agency of the

Louisiana state government, responsible for managing the state’s public K-12 education system.

Early voting is currently underway and will continue through March 13. The special election will be

held March 20.