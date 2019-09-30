Bossier Parish School Board to host candidates forum

Bossier Parish School Board will host a candidates forum for the public at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, at the Bossier Instructional Center, 2719 Airline Dr., Bossier City.

Education is a topic in which everyone is a stakeholder and the decisions made at the parish and state levels affect us all. From charter schools and local/state funding to teacher pay raises and the state retirement system, we all share a vested interest.

Candidates running for Bossier Parish Police Jury and State Senate Districts 36 and 37 have been invited to participate. Each candidate will be given the chance to make an introductory statement, then be asked questions regarding public education and related topics.

This forum will allow the public and Bossier Parish School Board representatives an opportunity to learn more about each candidate’s stance on issues that matter to those with an interest in K-12 education.

The Bossier Parish School Board invites everyone to attend this important hour-long forum, which will precede its regularly scheduled meeting.